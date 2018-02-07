Business

Settlement seen in silicosis class action against gold firms

07 February 2018 - 11:09 By Reuters
A chest X-ray of simple silicosis
A chest X-ray of simple silicosis
Image: Gumersindorego/ Wikimedia Commons

A R9 billion settlement should be reached "within months" in a class action suit brought against South African gold producers by miners suffering from lung diseases including silicosis, the chair of an industry group on the issue said on Wednesday.

The suit was launched almost six years ago on behalf of miners suffering from silicosis, a fatal lung disease contacted by inhaling silica dust in gold mines.

Almost all of the claimants are black miners from South Africa and neighbouring countries such as Lesotho, whom critics say were not provided with adequate protection during and even after apartheid rule ended in 1994.

"The faster we settle, the faster we can pay compensation to those who are entitled to it," Graham Briggs, chair of the Working Group on Occupational Lung Disease, told Reuters ahead of a presentation on the topic he was to give at a mining conference in Cape Town.

The six companies involved are Harmony Gold, Gold Fields, African Rainbow Minerals, Sibanye-Stillwater, AngloGold Ashanti and Anglo American.

Anglo American no longer has gold assets but historically was a bullion producer.

The six companies said late last year they were making provisions for about R5 billion and Briggs said there was close to R4 billion in a compensation fund which companies have been contributing to for years.

READ MORE

Miners’ silicosis and TB appeal postponed‚ as talks make progress

The Supreme Court of Appeal has granted the postponement of the appeal in the silicosis and tuberculosis class action litigation.
News
27 days ago

Gold miners near silicosis lawsuit settlement

The class action brought by thousands of mineworkers who contracted lung diseases while working for South African gold miners has been postponed ...
News
28 days ago

Six gold mines petition appeal court over silicosis class action ruling

Six gold companies have each filed petitions to the Supreme Court of Appeal for leave to appeal against the class action certification judgment ...
News
1 year ago

Mining industry might be worth billions but it yields immeasurable pain

Nomziwonde Jamela was a newlywed when her husband‚ Ntshontsholakhe‚ left the Eastern Cape to work on the mines. He returned home for good more than ...
Business
1 year ago

Most read

  1. CemAir flights remain suspended Business
  2. Rand remains under pressure as Zuma refuses to step down Business
  3. Zuma or no Zuma, traders see wild ride ahead for rand Business
  4. Don't stretch the truth‚ Gym Company told Business
  5. Zwane takes thick-skinned approach to mining indaba Business

Latest Videos

SpaceX launches world's most powerful operational rocket
Explainer: Why Sona was cancelled and what comes next
X