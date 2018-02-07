The drought may end up being a good thing for the wine industry‚ says Wines of South Africa CEO Siobhan Thompson.

Speaking to the website the drinks business in London‚ Thompson said it was an opportunity for “right-sizing”. But she warned that lower yields would mean higher prices.

“Of course there will be wine‚ and good quality wine‚ but there will be less to supply in bulk at the lower end‚ and most definitely there will be a weighing of the scales in terms of how much is sold locally and internationally‚ and there will be a need to push up prices‚” she said.