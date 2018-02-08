Business

Hunt begins for TV news channel to replace ANN7

08 February 2018 - 13:50 By Timeslive
Multichoice said its criteria for the news channel included that it should be a South African, predominantly English news channel.
MultiChoice South Africa on Thursday issued a call for potential bidders to signal their interest in a proposed new 24-hour black-owned news channel.

Earlier this month‚ the pay-TV provider said that it would not renew its contract with the then Gupta-linked ANN7 "in light of the ongoing controversies" when its contract ends in August.

On Thursday‚ Multichoice said its criteria for the news channel included that it should be a South African‚ predominantly English news channel that takes into account the history‚ diversity of cultural background‚ languages and socio-economic circumstances in South Africa; broadcast 24 hours per day; and be owned‚ managed and operated by an independent Black South African owned entity.

"This invitation is only to register an intention to bid‚ so MultiChoice can assess the level of interest."

A further‚ formal invitation to submit bids with details of the process and further guidelines would be shared in mid-February‚ it added.

