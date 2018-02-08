The Alternative Mining Indaba (AMI) has called on the state and mining companies to respect the right of communities to say no to mining‚ among other stipulations in their memorandum.

Under the theme “Making natural resources work for the people”‚ activists representing hundreds of organisations presented their declarations to mining companies‚ governments and investors in Cape Town on Wednesday.

The group deliberated on the role and impact of mining activities on communities‚ the national economy‚ the environment and society at large.

“We demand inclusion of free prior informed consent‚ independent problem solving service‚ majority community beneficiation to be strongly reflected in national mining visions‚ laws and policies‚” said Felix Ngosa‚ AMI chairperson on behalf of 600 members.

On the subject of health‚ the AMI said it notes the violation of public health rights by mining companies.

“We recognise that health goes beyond voluntary corporate social responsibility and is a matter of legal rights and duties activated from the community‚” Ngosa said.