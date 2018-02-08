Let the community decide‚ demands the alternative mining indaba
The Alternative Mining Indaba (AMI) has called on the state and mining companies to respect the right of communities to say no to mining‚ among other stipulations in their memorandum.
Under the theme “Making natural resources work for the people”‚ activists representing hundreds of organisations presented their declarations to mining companies‚ governments and investors in Cape Town on Wednesday.
The group deliberated on the role and impact of mining activities on communities‚ the national economy‚ the environment and society at large.
“We demand inclusion of free prior informed consent‚ independent problem solving service‚ majority community beneficiation to be strongly reflected in national mining visions‚ laws and policies‚” said Felix Ngosa‚ AMI chairperson on behalf of 600 members.
On the subject of health‚ the AMI said it notes the violation of public health rights by mining companies.
“We recognise that health goes beyond voluntary corporate social responsibility and is a matter of legal rights and duties activated from the community‚” Ngosa said.
They also demanded that if a community is to be relocated due to mining‚ social services like health‚ education‚ water and infrastructure must be provided before people are resettled.
“Measures to be put in place to protect health and prevent disease and injury‚ during mine operations and after closure‚” he said.
Addressing their concern on gender equality‚ the AMI submitted that women should have ownership‚ access and control of resources for their own development.
“Women in artisanal mining are recognised for their role and participation in the sector and the whole value chain‚” Ngosa added.
Lastly they tackled the impact of mining on the environment and the climate. The extractive nature of large-scale industrial systems‚ including in mining and agriculture‚ have significant implications on the well-being of people and the ecology.
These capitalist modes of production “have exacerbated climate change‚ resulting in drought‚ floods and erratic weather conditions”.
The AMI demanded that all parties should strengthen activism to resist the destruction caused by mining and pricing incentives to exploit water and electricity.
The memorandum was received by representatives of the African Union Commission‚ the Department of Minerals and Energy‚ the Chamber of Mines and the Mining Indaba.
digital access - or try
a day pass for
only R15! SUBSCRIBE