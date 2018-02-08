Zuma's protracted exit tests Ramaphosa's power

“Ramaphosa doesn’t want this process to be seen in any other light than one that is led by himself,” Mtimka said. “The more days that pass, the weaker he is going to become. If he delays much longer, then he is going to have problems.”

Balance of Power

While the balance of power shifted in December when Ramaphosa won the ANC’s presidency, Zuma, whose nine-year tenure has been riddled with scandal, retains considerable backing. An acrimonious exit would heighten the risk of splitting the ANC, and with elections looming next year, that’s a scenario Ramaphosa wants to avoid.

“He always tries to maintain some sort of balance between trying not to isolate Mr. Zuma’s people and at the same not isolating those people who want him to go,” said Zwelethu Jolobe, a political science lecturer at the University of Cape Town. “I don’t think that he wants to remove him at all costs. His thinking is more along the lines of what are the long-term consequences for the party.”

A protracted and messy exit for Zuma won’t go down well with investors, who are counting on Ramaphosa to fulfill his pledge to revive the flagging economy, create greater policy certainty and clamp down on the alleged corruption that’s characterized Zuma’s administration.

Rand Weakens

The rand weakened 1.3% against the dollar on Wednesday, partly on indications that Zuma may cling onto power for a while longer, and dropped as much as 0.5% on Thursday. It was 0.4% lower at 12.1242 per dollar at 1 p.m. in Johannesburg.