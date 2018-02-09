Has the drought in Cape Town kept foreign property buyers away? No more than political gloom affecting the whole country.

That’s the view of property expert John Loos‚ who said: “We are frequently asked whether Cape Town has seen a foreign buyer decline due to the drought. It has seen a foreign buyer decline in 2017‚ but … so has South Africa as a whole.”

Loos‚ household and property sector strategist at FNB‚ said an estate agent survey had also revealed a decline in expatriate property purchases.

“The perceived national weakening in both of these categories of demand‚ which included declines in recent quarters in Gauteng too‚ make it impossible to conclude that drought conditions have to date played a major role in curbing foreign demand in Cape Town‚” he said.