The National Department of Health said SAHPRA will operate as a separate juristic entity‚ responsible for monitoring‚ evaluation‚ regulation‚ investigation‚ inspection‚ registration and control of medicines‚ scheduled substances‚ clinical trials‚ medical devices and related matters in the public interest.

There's a plan to speed up the processes‚ the department said.

"The Authority will utilise external experts for evaluation of applications‚ but over time it will actively grow the in-house capacity of the staff to take over the bulk of its work including registration of medicines and evaluations for clinical trials. In addition‚ agreements will be made for recognition of work from recognised international regulatory authorities‚ resulting in more rapid evaluation timelines." While the CEO will be appointed by the board in consultation with the Minister‚ Portia Nkambule‚ previously a director in the MCC‚ has been appointed as the Acting SAHPRA CEO.