Moratorium placed on construction projects by health department

The Gauteng department of health has placed a moratorium on all new construction projects in the coming 2018/19 financial year in order to stabilise its finances.

The announcement was made by Gauteng Health MEC Gwen Ramokgopa in a portfolio committee meeting in the provincial legislature on Tuesday.

Ramokgopa presented the third quarterly report for the 2017/18 financial year to the committee explaining all operational issues facing the department.

As at end of the third quarter‚ the overall expenditure of the department was R32.35-billion or 77.1% of the total adjusted appropriation for 2017/18 financial year. This expenditure is above the set target of 75%. This is mainly due to payment of accruals of approximately R4-billion through the current year’s budget.