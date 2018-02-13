“No water‚ no business‚” says Khayelitsha hair salon owner Sinalo.

Sinalo‚ who did not want to give her full name‚ gets water for her salon from a nearby standpipe.

“I hear about this Day Zero and the only thing I can say is: no water‚ no business. Even when we used to have water cuts‚ I would close the salon‚ because when the water comes back‚ it comes back dirty and I cannot use it.”

Sinalo was responding to questions by members of the Social Justice Coalition (SJC) which is conducting a social audit of the use of water in parts of Khayelitsha. The audit‚ launched on Monday‚ aims to cover SST informal settlement‚ Greenpoint‚ Makhaza‚ BM Section‚ RR Section‚ BT Section and Monwabisi Park. It will run until 20 February.

When the SJC arrived‚ Sinalo had two customers‚ a young girl who was getting her hair plaited‚ and a woman who was taking out her cornrows. At the corner of her small shack salon was a blue drum with a few litres of water.

Asked how much water she used‚ Sinalo said she could not say. “It depends on my clients.”

The audit will focus on standpipes‚ drains and toilets in informal settlements‚ and the problems that residents face when there are leaks‚ blockages and breakages.