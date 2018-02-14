Zuma repeated the question‚ directed at the NEC‚ about what he had done wrong. He also rejected the view that there were two centres of power within the country.

He did ask for a grace period before leaving office‚ which was rejected by the NEC.

Earlier‚ the ANC confirmed that it would back an EFF-sponsored motion of no confidence in Zuma‚ to be debated on Thursday.

Zuma has been given a deadline by the ANC caucus — midnight on Wednesday — to resign‚ failing which he will be removed by Parliament and a new president will be elected‚ hopefully immediately.