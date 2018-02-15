Business

Hairdressing room‚ gym and disco - On offer to super rich home buyer

15 February 2018 - 14:39 By Timeslive
Image: Seef

It's own water supply and a three-bedroom staff suite complements the luxury on offer inside a palatial Johannesburg home‚ which is listed for record asking price of R150-million.

This is believed to be the highest asking price yet for a residential property in Gauteng‚ according to Seeff agency.

Image: Seef

A buyer would get a parking area that can accommodate 20 vehicles‚ fully fitted cinema room with leather chairs‚ an eat-in decorative wine cellar‚ and a party/disco room with lighting and sound equipment‚ amongst other features.

There is also an elevator and rear staircase to all three floors‚ plus a three-bedroom staff suite as well as a borehole and water tanks‚ solar heating and home automation - on 8565 m2 of land.

The main suite’s bathroom includes ‘his’ and ‘hers’ dressing rooms‚ a sauna‚ steam room‚ gym and hairdressing room.

