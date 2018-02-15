What this draft amendment Bill seeks to achieve is to provide a mechanism for‚ among other things‚ debt intervention. At first blush‚ the purpose of the draft Bill seems innocuous. After all‚ debt intervention could perhaps be interpreted as a mechanism aimed at assisting consumers‚ but not necessarily intervention to such extent that obligations owed by consumers to credit providers are extinguished. The preamble to the Bill does not provide for debt extinguishment‚ but this is exactly what this draft Bill seeks to achieve.

In simple terms‚ the draft Bill permits a person who as at 24 November 2017 earns less than R7‚500.00 per month and who owes less than R50‚000 in unsecured debt relating to Credit Agreements to make an application to the National Credit Regulator for debt intervention.

The National Credit Regulator is tasked with determining whether the debt intervention applicant should be assisted or not. If the National Credit Regulator is of the view that the applicant requires assistance‚ a single member of the National Credit Tribunal can suspend all qualifying Credit Agreements in part or in full for a period of 12 months. If the financial circumstances of the applicant do not improve‚ the Tribunal can declare the debt under the qualifying Credit Agreements extinguished. All or part of the debt under the qualifying Credit Agreements can be extinguished.