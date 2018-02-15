Following President Jacob Zuma’s resignation on Wednesday‚ credit rating agency Moody’s said it will pay close attention to the new leadership’s response to South Africa’s economic woes.

Zuzana Brixiova‚ vice-president at Moody’s‚ said in a statement on Thursday: “Moody’s is closely monitoring developments in South Africa and is focused on the policy implications of ongoing changes in leadership.”

“The key point from a credit perspective will be the new leadership’s response to the country’s economic and fiscal challenges and progress in implementing reforms addressing them‚” she added.