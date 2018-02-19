Capitec CEO says bank 'back to normal' after Viceroy target

Business at Capitec Bank Holdings “back to normal,” Chief Executive Officer Gerrie Fourie said, weeks after it became the target of the short seller who contributed to the scandal surrounding Steinhoff International Holdings.

Despite some initial uncertainty and customer withdrawals, Capitec is signing 6,000 to 8,000 customers a day in February. It expects to have about 9.8-million by the end of its fiscal year this month, up from 8.6-million a year earlier. While the bank’s shares have pared losses since a January 30 report by Viceroy Research accused it of concealing loan losses and underestimating bad debts, they’re still down 10% from the day before the report.

Fourie said his disbelief turned to anger after he read the report. The lender, that makes unsecured loans mainly to low- and middle-income households, was riding high. It had been one of the best-performing emerging-market bank stocks since its initial public offering in 2002. It went from a small unsecured lender in the Stellenbosch winelands into the country’s second-biggest retail bank.