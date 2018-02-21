At a media briefing before his speech Gigaba stressed that recapitalisation of state-owned companies would be undertaken in a “budget-neutral way” and would probably be done through the disposal of assets. Several of these companies were financially unsustainable‚ the minister said.

The government owns about 195‚000 properties with an estimated value of over R40bn and these would either be better used or sold in the short to medium term‚ Gigaba said.

“Government is finalising a framework on guarantees aimed at both reducing the exposure and improving the quality of the guarantee portfolio.”

In its notes to the budget documents‚ Treasury said that “over the medium term the state-owned company sector will require far-reaching governance and operational interventions — including‚ where appropriate‚ private-sector participation”.

Offshore investments

Treasury is to increase the prudential limits on offshore investments for funds under management by institutional investors — by five percentage points for all categories‚ including the allowance for investments in Africa.

The limits for collective investment schemes‚ investment managers and long-term insurers will rise to 40% from 35%; and for non-linked long-term insurers and retirement funds to 30% from 25%.

An additional allowance is available to all institutional investors for investment in Africa and this is increased from 5% to 10%.

The limit for so-called holding companies has also been increased. Transfers to holding entities will be increased from R2bn to R3bn for listed entities; and from R1bn to R2bn for unlisted companies‚ both subject to Reserve Bank reporting requirements. The aim of the holding company regime is to facilitate direct investment by South African companies into Africa from a domestic base.

Treasury has also given notice that it will release a paper later this year on a proposed policy framework for the review and approval of complex cross-border transactions.

- additional reporting by Sunita Menon

- BusinessLIVE