Budget presents a gloomy picture for local government: Samwu

Reductions in the allocations to provinces and municipalities over the next three years amount to 1% of provincial allocations and 3.5% of local government allocations. The impact of spending cuts falls mostly on capital programmes. A substantial reduction has been made to the municipal infrastructure grant.

About 47% or R39.7bn of the R85.7bn spending cuts will consist of cuts to capital transfers‚ while goods and services will be reduced by R16.5bn and current transfers by R27.4bn.

Samwu said the budget did not meet the union’s expectations and it was not pro-poor. However the union welcomed support to be given to municipalities in some of the challenges they are facing.

“We also welcome the R6-billion advanced to the Department of Water and Sanitation to assist with the drought relief. We believe that this will go a long way in ensuring that the water crisis currently faced in [the] Western and Eastern Cape provinces are addressed. We also believe that there is a need for a holistic approach to the water crisis in the country‚ an approach which will particularly focus on rural areas of the county which we believe are the hardest hit by the water crisis‚” the union said.