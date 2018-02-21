Gigaba 'robbed Peter to pay Paul' - say Vavi‚ Maimane

The ANC is punishing the poor for its mistakes of the last nine years by increasing Value Added Tax and personal income tax for low income earners.

That's the assertion of DA leader Mmusi Maimane following the tabling of the 2018/2019 national budget in Parliament by Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba.

Gigaba announced that VAT would be increased for the first time in 25 years from 14 to 15 percent with effect from April 1 this year while other taxes such as pay-as-you-earn tax for low-income earners and the fuel levy would also be on the rise in the new financial year.

Government was forced to scramble to find R57-billion to fund free tertiary education that was announced by former president Jacob Zuma in December last year with no costing done.

"What was clear is that he asked people today to pay for the errors of the last nine years. The ANC stole money now poor people are going to have to pay.

"They are going to have to pay for an increase in inflationary pressure‚ an increase in fuel costs which will mean higher transport costs for our people. They are going to have to pay for the fact that there are significant cuts in provinces and local governments‚ which means basic services like roads‚ piping water and infrastructure will be affected‚" said Maimane.