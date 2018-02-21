Business

IN FULL | Read Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba's budget speech

21 February 2018 - 14:25 By TimesLIVE
Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba
Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba
Image: JAMES OATWAY

Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba delivered his annual budget speech in Parliament on Wednesday.

Read his full speech below:

You can also see the full budget review here:

Read the 2018 tax guide, which provides a synopsis of the most important tax, duty and levy information for 2018/19:

Please sign in or register to comment.

Most read

  1. Clicks staff set for R1.26-billion payout Business
  2. R50.8-billion budget hole leaves SA with tough tax choices Business
  3. Downsize looms for SA's bloated administration Business
  4. SA's energy plan ready to publish: Mahlobo Business
  5. Brown instructs Transnet to report irregularities Business

Latest Videos

Seven people killed ‘execution-style’ at Eastern Cape police station
Mmusi Maimane responds to Sona 2018: ‘It felt good’
X