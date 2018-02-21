Business

Rand up by 10c to the dollar after Gigaba's assurances on budget deficit

21 February 2018 - 15:31 By Karl Gernetzky
Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba delivers the 2018 budget speech in Parliament on February 21 2018.
Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba delivers the 2018 budget speech in Parliament on February 21 2018.
Image: Esa Alexander

The rand firmed against major global currencies on Wednesday afternoon‚ after Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba promised to protect the integrity of the fiscus‚ announcing R85.7bn in spending cuts over the next three years.

The government had made "significant changes" to the fiscal framework‚ hiking VAT and cutting expenditure to reduce the deficit to 3.5% by the 2020-21 financial year‚ Gigaba said. "These fiscal proposals will cause discomfort‚ but are necessary to protect the integrity of the fiscus."

After trading at about R11.72 to the dollar shortly before Gigaba began speaking‚ the rand reached an intra-day best of R11.6247 before paring gains.

IN FULL | Read Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba's budget speech

Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba delivered his annual budget speech in Parliament on Wednesday. 
Business
2 hours ago

At 2.41pm‚ the rand was at R11.6555 to the dollar from Tuesday’s R11.7301‚ R14.3442 to the euro from R14.4706‚ and at R16.2331 to the pound from R16.4173. The euro was at $1.2308 from $1.2336.

The budget deficit is being closely watched ahead of Moody’s next rating determination‚ scheduled for March. Should Moody’s downgrade SA’s credit rating to sub-investment grade‚ local bonds will fall off international bond indices‚ prompting automatic selling by institutional investors.

Moody’s should respond to the budget in the coming days‚ which should prompt further rand volatility‚ analysts said.

Global focus is on the minutes for the US Federal Reserve’s January meeting‚ expected at 9pm South African time. The minutes will be closely scrutinised for signals on future interest-rate increases. Some market participants expect four rate rises this year‚ as opposed to the Fed’s forward guidance of three.

READ MORE

Budget 2018 at a glance

VAT is to increase by one percentage point to 15% from April 1 this year‚ to raise R22.9bn more for the fiscus.
Business
2 hours ago

Beat the budget: 9 easy tips that'll save you money on petrol

South Africans will feel more stressed when filling up their tanks from April, when the petrol price hike announced by Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba ...
Lifestyle
2 hours ago

Government to rein in R587-billion state salary bill

Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba has warned that some government departments are at risk of breaching their ceilings for salaries of public servants.
Business
2 hours ago

R6-billion to be spent to tackle drought

Government has set aside R6-billion to tackle the drought situation in the Western Cape‚ the Eastern Cape and the Northern Cape.
Business
2 hours ago

Government may sell property assets worth R40bn

A government-conducted property audit has revealed that the state owns 195‚000 properties with an estimated value of R40-billion.
Business
2 hours ago

Most read

  1. Clicks staff set for R1.26-billion payout Business
  2. R50.8-billion budget hole leaves SA with tough tax choices Business
  3. Downsize looms for SA's bloated administration Business
  4. SA's energy plan ready to publish: Mahlobo Business
  5. Brown instructs Transnet to report irregularities Business

Latest Videos

Seven people killed ‘execution-style’ at Eastern Cape police station
Mmusi Maimane responds to Sona 2018: ‘It felt good’
X