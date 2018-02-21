'This is going to be a very tough budget'

South Africa braces for a tough budget speech Wednesday amid renewed optimism spurred by the country’s new reformist president who has promised to drive the economy out of the doldrums.

Cyril Ramaphosa took over last week from the scandal-plagued Jacob Zuma, raising hope for a turnaround in the economy that slid into recession in 2016 and has grown only tepidly since.

Ramaphosa’s appointment was greeted in currency, stock and bond markets, but his administration is having to work from a low base.

Over the past nine years under Zuma, South Africa experienced subdued growth, ballooning national debt, decreased investor confidence, record unemployment levels averaging 27% and bond downgrades to junk status.

“It’s going to be the most difficult budget in our post-democratic time,” said Piet Naude, a professor at the University of Stellenbosch Business School. Growth ticked to 0.9% last year from a paltry 0.3% the previous year. Analysts forecast this year’s growth will jump to 1.8%.