Business

WATCH | Gigaba jokes about his Candy Crush addiction

21 February 2018 - 17:33 By TimesLIVE

During the budget speech on February 21 2018, Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba jokes about going to rehab for his Candy Crush addiction and quotes rapper Kendrick Lamar.

During his budget speech Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba joked about recent tweets catching him playing Candy Crush in Parliament.

Gigaba certainly is not alone in needing rehab for the sweetly addictive game, according to pocketgamer.biz the app has been downloaded more than 2.73 billion times since it first launched in 2012.

A new entry into the series - Candy Crush Friends Saga -  is currently in soft launch and will probably be released worldwide later this year.

While it may take a lot of our current Finance Minister's timeas that great urban poet Kendrick Lamar said, "We're gonna be 'right".

