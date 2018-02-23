SA Airlink will appeal against a decision by the Competition Commission on Friday‚ which prohibits the proposed merger between the airline with Safair Operations.

The commission said the transaction would have been likely to result in a substantial prevention of competition.

Airlink and Safair said they are disappointed to learn of the decision.

"We respectfully disagree with the decision and the points the Commission has raised to justify its decision‚" Airline said in a statement. "With this in mind‚ we will approach the Competition Tribunal for an opportunity to address and allay the Competition Commission’s concerns (most of which relate to airline operational technical matters) and for the Tribunal to reconsider our application."

Airlink said it would not elaborate on its arguments "as we do not wish to prejudice our case before the Tribunal".