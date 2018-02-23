Harvard students learn from McKinsey scandal in South Africa

An ill-fated deal struck by global consultancy McKinsey in South Africa has been used by Harvard Business School as a case study for students.

McKinsey had a local management consultancy, Trillian, as a partner when working on a big contract to advise South African state utility Eskom. The deal collapsed because of corruption allegations that have damaged McKinsey’s reputation.

Trillian was controlled at the time by friends of Jacob Zuma, who was then South Africa’s president. McKinsey denies it knowingly let funds from Eskom be diverted to a firm controlled by Zuma allies as a way to secure the contract.

The case study, seen by Reuters and dated Jan. 7, 2018, asks students at the elite business school in the U.S. city of Boston to imagine they are a McKinsey employee deciding whether to partner with Trillian to win a contract with Eskom.