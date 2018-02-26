Business

The Weinstein Company to file for bankruptcy

26 February 2018 - 11:19 By Reuters
Film producer Harvey Weinstein attends the 2016 amfAR New York Gala at Cipriani Wall Street in Manhattan, New York February 10, 2016.
Image: REUTERS/Andrew Kelly/File Photo

The board of directors of The Weinstein Company said late Sunday the New York film and TV studio planned to file for bankruptcy after talks to sell it collapsed, several media outlets reported.

The company had been seeking a deal that would spare it from bankruptcy after more than 70 women accused film producer Harvey Weinstein, its ex-chairman and once one of Hollywood's most influential men, of sexual misconduct including rape. Weinstein denies having non-consensual sex with anyone.

"The Weinstein Company has been engaged in an active sale process in the hopes of preserving assets and jobs," the board said in a statement, reported by newspapers including the San Francisco Chronicle and the Los Angeles Times. "Today, those discussions concluded without a signed agreement."

The board had "no choice but to pursue its only viable option to maximize the Company's remaining value: an orderly bankruptcy process."

There was no immediate confirmation of the plan on the company's website or Twitter feed.

