'McKinsey compromised own business protocols with Trillian deal'
McKinsey may have compromised its own business protocols‚ governance and ethical principles by agreeing to a model which saw Trillian Capital Partners becoming a silent partner in its contract with Eskom‚ parliament's public enterprises committee heard Tuesday.
The statement was made by G9 Forensics MD Rajie Murugan during a briefing to parliament's public enterprises committee‚ which is conducting an inquiry into state capture.
G9 was commissioned by Eskom to conduct a forensic investigation into Eskom's transactions with Trillian‚ but its investigation was prematurely terminated in August last year by the previous Eskom board. By this stage G9 had found evidence of irregularities by the board tender committee.
Muragan told MPs that Trillian through its own "seriously flawed ethical and business conduct" saw it effectively loot or being allowed to loot Eskom's finances by stealth.
This could not have occurred without the direct backing and/or gross negligence of former Eskom chief financial officer Anoj Singh‚ former head of procurement Edwin Mabelane and former head of capital projects Prish Govender.
McKinsey had no contractual relationship with Trillian and eventually terminated its relationship with the company when it failed its due diligence probe.
But Muguran questioned the wisdom of McKinsey's partnership with the relatively unknown Trillian. They did not manage Trillian's work with Eskom but seemed to be quite happy with splitting the contract on a 70%-30% basis with Trillian in order to get the money.
