McKinsey may have compromised its own business protocols‚ governance and ethical principles by agreeing to a model which saw Trillian Capital Partners becoming a silent partner in its contract with Eskom‚ parliament's public enterprises committee heard Tuesday.

The statement was made by G9 Forensics MD Rajie Murugan during a briefing to parliament's public enterprises committee‚ which is conducting an inquiry into state capture.

G9 was commissioned by Eskom to conduct a forensic investigation into Eskom's transactions with Trillian‚ but its investigation was prematurely terminated in August last year by the previous Eskom board. By this stage G9 had found evidence of irregularities by the board tender committee.