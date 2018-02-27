Business

'McKinsey compromised own business protocols with Trillian deal'

27 February 2018 - 13:39 By Linda Ensor
Image: Reuters

McKinsey may have compromised its own business protocols‚ governance and ethical principles by agreeing to a model which saw Trillian Capital Partners becoming a silent partner in its contract with Eskom‚ parliament's public enterprises committee heard Tuesday.

The statement was made by G9 Forensics MD Rajie Murugan during a briefing to parliament's public enterprises committee‚ which is conducting an inquiry into state capture.

G9 was commissioned by Eskom to conduct a forensic investigation into Eskom's transactions with Trillian‚ but its investigation was prematurely terminated in August last year by the previous Eskom board. By this stage G9 had found evidence of irregularities by the board tender committee.

Koko’s dicey multi-billion Eskom deal

E-mails lifted from disgraced former Eskom executive for generation Matshela Koko’s laptop show how he helped hatch a plan to sell off Eskom Finance ...
News
1 day ago

Muragan told MPs that Trillian through its own "seriously flawed ethical and business conduct" saw it effectively loot or being allowed to loot Eskom's finances by stealth.

This could not have occurred without the direct backing and/or gross negligence of former Eskom chief financial officer Anoj Singh‚ former head of procurement Edwin Mabelane and former head of capital projects Prish Govender.

McKinsey had no contractual relationship with Trillian and eventually terminated its relationship with the company when it failed its due diligence probe.

But Muguran questioned the wisdom of McKinsey's partnership with the relatively unknown Trillian. They did not manage Trillian's work with Eskom but seemed to be quite happy with splitting the contract on a 70%-30% basis with Trillian in order to get the money.

READ MORE

Harvard students learn from McKinsey scandal in South Africa

An ill-fated deal struck by global consultancy McKinsey in South Africa has been used by Harvard Business School as a case study for students.
Business
4 days ago

Regrets all round as Regiments' Gupta association finally forces shutdown

Regiments is also in dispute with Transnet's pension fund, which dismissed Regiments in September 2016
Business
16 days ago

Eskom CIO Sean Maritz placed on permanent suspension

State-owned power utility Eskom has announced that chief information officer Sean Maritz has been placed on permanent suspension.
News
27 days ago

Most read

  1. Third Gupta-owned mine fails to pay workers' salaries Business
  2. Rand gains on rumours of possible Cabinet reshuffle Business
  3. How Western Cape farmers are being hit by the drought Business
  4. Budget 2018 at a glance Business
  5. The Weinstein Company to file for bankruptcy Business

Latest Videos

Drone captures snowmobile breaking through ice
Under construction: A look at the Strandfontein desalination plant
X