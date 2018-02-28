Bank of Baroda to set up trust account for frozen Gupta-linked funds

In court papers filed in the Pretoria High Court in response to a new application by the Gupta family companies‚ Baroda says it will be setting up a trust account to keep the more than R2-billion from these accounts and unclaimed deposits which were made to the bank by other clients.

This was contained in an affidavit by CEO of Baroda‚ Manoj Jha in response to the urgent court application filed by 20 companies belonging to the Gupta family in an attempt to prevent the bank from shutting its South African operations.

The matter will be heard by the Pretoria High Court on Thursday.

The bank announced in January that it planned to close its branches in the country following a decision by its parent company in India to downscale global operations.