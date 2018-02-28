Nene: Too early to say if Gigaba's budget will stave off downgrade

Finance Minister Nhlanhla Nene said on Tuesday his predecessor’s budget presented last week might not prevent further credit ratings downgrades as President Cyril Ramaphosa tries to revive the economy.

The state of government finances forced the Treasury last week to take the politically risky step of raising value-added tax for the first time in 25 years.

The move was welcomed by ratings agencies and markets priced in expectations that it would enable South Africa to hang on to its last investment grade rating in a Moody’s review due soon.

Ramaphosa, 65, hailed a “new dawn” after his inauguration and has promised to fight corruption.

He announced Nene’s return to the cabinet on Monday in a reshuffle that saw the removal of some ministers allied to scandal-ridden ex-president Jacob Zuma.