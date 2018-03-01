Bank of Baroda and Gupta-linked companies in an ‘unhappy marriage’

It is an unhappy marriage and one of the parties is holding out for a divorce.

That is how Judge Ntendeya Mavundla described the relationship between the Bank of Baroda and 13 Gupta-linked companies. He used this imagery when he briefly addressed Advocate Arthur Cook SC on Thursday in the High Court in Pretoria.

Cook represented the Gupta-linked companies in their urgent application seeking to stop the Bank of Baroda from closing down its South African operations.

Advocate Azhar Bham SC‚ on behalf of Baroda‚ later expanded on the wedding metaphor and accused the Gupta-linked companies of holding out for “their own convenience”.