Cabinet plans to expand zero-rated food basket due to VAT hike fury

Then-finance minister Malusi Gigaba provoked a public outrage when he announced during his budget speech last month that VAT would be increased for the first time since 1993‚ from 14% to 15%‚ a move which has been roundly slammed by opposition parties and the governing ANC's alliance partners the SACP and Cosatu.

The organisations opposed to the VAT rise‚ which government said was expected to increase its coffers' revenue by R22-billion‚ have vowed to campaign for its reversal.

Mokonyane said the cabinet has now mandated newly-appointed finance minister Nhlanhla Nene to lead the process of reviewing the zero-rated food basket.

"What was raised (at the meeting) was that we definitely need to reflect and also unpack and give more clarity around the issues of VAT and then one of the key considerations was the addition of items that must also be zero-rated‚" she said.