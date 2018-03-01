The application started out on behalf of 20 Gupta-linked companies‚ but was reduced to 19. On Thursday it was reduced further to 13‚ because six of applicants are in business rescue.

Nedbank informed Baroda at the end of January that it would be cutting ties with the bank within three months. That means that from April 1‚ Baroda will not have banking facilities with Nedbank‚ on which it relies to provide banking services to its own clients until it leaves South Africa.

This includes the Gupta-linked companies that brought the urgent application. Baroda said it would not accept any deposits into Baroda accounts from March 1‚ because it wanted to wind down its affairs before the end of its agreement with Nedbank.

Baroda has a correspondent banking relationship with Nedbank in South Africa. That means Nedbank clears Baroda’s transactions. Clearing banks deal directly with each other via control accounts.