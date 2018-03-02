Denel chairman Daniel Mantsha resigns

In September 2017‚ the Organisation for Undoing Tax Abuse laid charges of corruption against Mantsha for his role in the Denel Asia project‚ an ill-fated joint venture between Denel and Gupta-owned companies to supply arms to the Asian market.

“Mantsha’s role was to try to sell this joint venture to the National Treasury and Ministry of Public Enterprises. They claimed the joint venture had the potential to do business in Asia to the value of $9.2-billion over five years‚" OUTA's Ben Theron said at the time.

TimesLIVE understands that the process of formulating a new board has been underway since January following comments made by former public enterprises minister Lynne Brown. She stated that new names had been submitted for vetting.