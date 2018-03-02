'End this contract‚ it’s a Gupta ATM card' says Motsoaledi

Motsoaledi said he was deeply disappointed to find that the provincial department had contracted a private company to provide services that are already provided at public health facilities.

Mediosa has two high-tech mobile clinic units in the North West and one in the Free State.

“This was not supposed to happen in our country. The service looks very state of the art – X-rays‚ dental chairs‚ optometry equipment etc. But this is a service that we don’t need at all. “In fact‚ I don’t think I’ll be wrong to characterise it as an ATM card through which the Guptas are withdrawing money from the department of health. This vehicle you see here and this service is an ATM card. There is no other way [to describe it].

He said the North West department of health faced serious problems and it should not be spending millions of rand on unnecessary services.