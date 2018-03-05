Tiger Brands shares tumbles as deadly listeria prompts meat recall

Africa’s largest packaged food maker has been ordered to recall Enterprise brand ready-to-eat products and has suspended operations at two plants, the company said Sunday. The government identified the Polokwane Enterprise plant as the source of the deadly outbreak, Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi said.

The listeriosis outbreak in South Africa was believed to be the largest ever of the disease linked to food poisoning, the United Nations health agency said in January. There were 948 confirmed cases as of March 2, Motsoaledi said Sunday.

Consumers are advised to remove “any Enterprise ready-to-eat products from their fridges and place them in a plastic bag away from other products,” Chief Executive Officer Tiger Brands Lawrence MacDougall said in a statement.