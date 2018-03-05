On the back of improved business and investor confidence‚ the National Treasury will likely revise its growth forecasts for 2018 and 2019 in the medium-term budget policy statement in October‚ according to Finance Minister Nhlanhla Nene.

Giving his first address since his reappointment as finance minister at the FEDUSA leadership and collective bargaining conference in Kameeldrift on Monday to a warm welcome‚ Nene said: “We do not want to be overly optimistic‚ we want to be realistic but we will revise these numbers upwards come the MTBPS.”

According to the 2018 budget review‚ economic growth is expected at 1.5% in 2018 and 1.8% in 2019.

Nene said the election of President Cyril Ramaphosa had reignited business and consumer confidence.