The South African economy grew 3.1% during the fourth quarter compared with the previous quarter - putting growth for the year at 1.3%‚ beating Treasury’s and other forecasts.

Compared with a year earlier‚ gross domestic product (GDP) increased by 1.5% in the fourth quarter of 2017.

Treasury had expected a growth of 1% for the year.

The largest positive contributor to fourth-quarter growth was the remarkable recovery in the agriculture‚ forestry and fisheries sector‚ which increased 37.5% and contributed 0.8 of a percentage point to GDP growth.