Standard Bank has denied that it opened accounts for the use of business rescue practitioners running Gupta-owned companies‚ saying the employee who opened the account did not have permission to conclude any agreement.

On Monday‚ business rescue practitioner Louis Klopper confirmed to TimesLive that he had communicated to creditors of the seven Gupta companies that Standard Bank had agreed to open an account.

Klopper was appointed to oversee the Gupta mining companies and property investment entities after the directors applied for voluntary business rescue.

After initially declining to comment‚ citing confidentiality‚ Standard Bank issued a short statement.