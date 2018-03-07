The chairperson of the National Council of Provinces‚ Thandi Modise‚ has questioned why the country has been dependent on Eskom for electricity since 1994‚ when the power utility is inefficient.

She also labelled Eskom as a “discriminator” because it provided energy unequally‚ leaving rural and township residents with substandard power.

Speaking at the SA Local Government Association (Salga) summit on energy in Sandton‚ Modise questioned South Africa’s energy journey since 1994.

“Energy is a big discriminator. It says to you who I am. From where I live‚ you can tell the quality of energy I am exposed to. For me … I have queried why‚ since 1994‚ we have allowed that type of energy and connections that Eskom does to the rural areas and people in the townships.