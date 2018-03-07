The business rescue practitioners of eight Gupta-owned mines - including Optimum‚ Brakfontein‚ Koornfontein and Shiva - are hopeful that the mines can be brought back from the brink. This was signalled in Parliament on Wednesday by Mineral Resources Minister Gwede Mantashe.

The minister made his first appearance before the portfolio committee on mineral resources‚ which is probing the situation at the mines.

Workers at Optimum have been on strike recently over concerns of non-payment of salaries. Mantashe said he had engaged with the trade union at Optimum and would go to Optimum on Thursday to discuss the situation at the mine with workers.

The minister had been assured by the business rescue practitioners that workers and creditors had been paid and that the mines were working.

"They gave hope that the mines can be brought back into operation‚" he told MPs.