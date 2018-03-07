The war is on between former New York mayor Michael Bloomberg and South Africa's Derek Yach over efforts to stop a billion people smoking and avoid millions of preventable deaths.

As the world’s largest tobacco control conference kicks off in Africa for the first time on Wednesday‚ Bloomberg has pledged 20-million dollars to fight against tobacco companies and Yach's organisation‚ which is funded by a tobacco company.

Bloomberg's donation is a direct response to Yach's new organisation‚ Foundation for a Smoke Free World‚ that is funded by a billion-dollar donation from Phillip Morris International cigarette company‚ the maker of Marlboro cigarettes.

Foundation for a Smoke Free World aims to help people quit smoking or switch to vaping‚ which it says is a healthier alternative to cigarettes.

But Bloomberg and the World Health Organisation have warned scientists to have nothing to do with an organisation that takes money from a cigarette company.

Bloomberg's $20-million donation‚ announced on Wednesday morning‚ has been used to set up a new global organisation‚ Stopping Tobacco Organizations and Products (STOP)‚ that will "aggressively monitor deceptive tobacco industry tactics and practices to undermine efforts to stop smoking".