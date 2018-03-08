Transnet and Eskom did make payments to Gupta-linked entities‚ and there were indications of mismanagement and irregularities – but there weren’t payments to government officials or state-owned enterprises.

This is part of the outcome of global software company SAP’s investigation into contracts with the two state-owned enterprises‚ released on Thursday.

The mismanagement was in relation to the management of the Gupta-linked third parties and the irregularities were in the adherence to SAP’s compliance processes‚ Adaire Fox Martin‚ the company’s president of global customer operations Europe‚ the Middle East and Africa‚ Middle and Eastern Europe and greater China‚ said on Thursday.

“There is no evidence‚ however‚ of any payment or attempted payment made to any South African government official or any employee of an SOE in connection with Transnet and Eskom‚” she said.