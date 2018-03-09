Business

Atul Gupta gets his R10-million back

09 March 2018 - 13:24 By Timeslive
Atul Gupta.
Image: KEVIN SUTHERLAND

Controversial Gupta brother Atul Gupta has been given R10-million back after it was frozen in his account following a court application by the Asset Forfeiture Unit (AFU).

On Friday‚ the High Court in Bloemfontein ruled that the money be unfrozen.

This was part of a ruling which also saw the preservation order of R220-million – which the AFU said was the proceeds of crime linked to the Estina dairy farm project in Vrede in the Free State - slashed dramatically to R40-million.

The National Director of Public Prosecutions has also been ordered to pay the costs of lawyers.

This is a developing story.

