Atul Gupta gets his R10-million back
Controversial Gupta brother Atul Gupta has been given R10-million back after it was frozen in his account following a court application by the Asset Forfeiture Unit (AFU).
On Friday‚ the High Court in Bloemfontein ruled that the money be unfrozen.
BREAKING: High Court has ordered that amount frozen as alleged proceeds of #EstinaDairyProject crime be reduced from R220million to R40million.— Karyn Maughan (@karynmaughan) March 9, 2018
First pic is original order, second is the amended one ---> pic.twitter.com/UW7JrTHifP
This was part of a ruling which also saw the preservation order of R220-million – which the AFU said was the proceeds of crime linked to the Estina dairy farm project in Vrede in the Free State - slashed dramatically to R40-million.
The National Director of Public Prosecutions has also been ordered to pay the costs of lawyers.
This is a developing story.