Court thaws R180m Estina money, Atul Gupta’s R10m

The Guptas have won round one in the state's first state capture court case.

The high court in Bloemfontein on Friday ruled that the asset forfeiture unit (AFU) could not prove that the R220-million preserved because of alleged criminal activity linked to the Estina dairy farm project was the proceeds of crime.

The court ruled that R180-million of this be unlocked. The remaining R40-million relates to entities that did not apply for reconsideration of the AFU's original preservation order.

It also ruled that R10-million frozen from Atul Gupta’s personal bank account be released.

Effectively‚ the court found that although the transactions may be suspicious‚ it was not shown that Atul Gupta or any Gupta entities got money directly from the Estina project in the Free State.