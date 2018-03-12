Accelerate your career goals with these part-time business courses

These days, it takes more than a qualification alone to land that dream job. Drive, passion, hard work and experience are just some of the other factors that top recruiters look for. If you don’t stand out, you might be overlooked for someone better suited to that job you had your hopes pinned on. All you need to do is seize the right opportunities and learn from the right people.

The Business School, a division of Varsity College, an educational brand of The Independent Institute of Education (IIE), believes that what you know is equally as important as who you know. Its handpicked lecturers use their unique skill sets and experience to enhance the kind of learning that makes a difference.

Industry insights for added value

Highly qualified educators with invaluable world intel have been selected to provide a realistic overview of each industry, equipping learners with the right skills to climb the career ladder.

Their free time gives you freedom

Lecturers at The Business School believe there’s no better use for some of their free time than helping their students learn. Whether it’s a question you might have or even a concept you haven’t mastered yet, they’re always on standby to help when you need it most. With extra assistance, learners quickly become proficient in the programme material.

One-on-one support

Educators love getting to know what makes every student tick. In doing so, the lecturers at The Business School can tailor the way they teach in order to reach students in the way that they can learn best. As an added bonus, they get the one-on-one support that helps produce exceptional results.

Programmes that suit your schedule

If you have a full-time job or can’t attend lectures during the day, The Business School offers a range of IIE part-time, short-learning programmes, and online and distance-learning courses geared towards those who are already employed. This means there’s no excuse not to advance your skills. In fact, The Business School already caters to a range of ambitious young professionals. Not only is this a great way to meet like-minded people, but it’s also an ideal opportunity to network.

It starts with choices

From deciding to study further to what you study and even who you choose to study with, the right choices make all the difference. The Business School offers the stepping stones and the mentors that lead to greater things. Looking for a job in a new industry? Perhaps you’re hoping to move up the ranks in your existing one? Either way, the IIE programmes are for professionals who want to expand their knowledge and skills in a way that gets them noticed.

Teaching to make the difference

Visit The Business School to learn about the lecturers who push boundaries and unlock the potential of every student.

This article was paid for by The Business School.