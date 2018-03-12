The Bank of Baroda has “every right” to terminate business contracts‚ including those of 20 Gupta-linked companies.

That is what Judge Ntendeya Mavundla said in his judgment on Monday in the High Court in Pretoria. He dismissed the application by 20 Gupta-linked companies who tried to prevent Baroda from cutting its ties and withdrawing from South Africa.

“The decision by the respondent (Baroda) to exit [the] South African banking sector‚ cannot‚ in my view‚ be interfered with by the courts‚” Mavundla said in his judgment.

“I therefore conclude that the respondent’s rights to trade or not to trade supersedes whatever right‚ if any‚ the applicants might have. I further conclude that the balance of convenience far outweighs that of the applicants (Gupta-linked companies) and tilts in the favour of the respondent (Baroda).”

The companies also sought an interim interdict to force Baroda to comply with the judgment that Judge Tati Makgoka delivered in October last year‚ and that Baroda CEO Manoj Jha should be held in contempt of court and imprisoned for 30 days.