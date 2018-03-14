And now Lesiba Langa is accusing his half-brother Hans of stealing the chieftaincy with the help of the provincial government.

Lesiba Langa claimed the premier of the province failed to consult and follow the correct family tree lineage. As a result‚ he said he had directed his lawyers to stop the coronation of Hans Masibe Langa.

Lesiba Langa said he was the rightful heir to the Langa-Masibe chieftaincy as he was from the first senior family of their great-grandfather Kgoshi Masibe Madimetja Ramahlaswana Langa.

“Bogoshi (kingship) is a sacred thing. If not dealt with properly‚ the nation would not have prosperity and there won’t be any rain‚ or growth or wealth. It needs to be fixed properly with all involved. Not me alone‚ but all have a stake to the chieftaincy of Masibe-Langa nation‚” Lesiba Langa said.