Departure of Sars boss Tom Moyane 'imminent'

15 March 2018 - 08:10 By Natasha Marrian And Genevieve Quintal
South African Revenue Services commissioner Tom Moyane. File photo.
Image: Gallo Images / The Times / Esa Alexander

South African Revenue Service (Sars) commissioner Tom Moyane could find himself out of a job in a matter of days.

Business Day reported that the issue of Moyane’s removal from the tax agency is set to be put to the Cabinet and that his departure is "imminent".

This comes as Moyane‚ in a hastily convened media briefing on Wednesday‚ announced that his second-in-charge‚ Jonas Makwakwa‚ had resigned from Sars for "personal reasons".

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced during his maiden state of the nation address an inquiry into the running of Sars‚ but insiders said that Moyane’s handling of the Makwakwa matter could see him out of office even before the inquiry begins.

It is understood that there are discussions taking place about an "interim commissioner" to take over from Moyane‚ with speculation that former deputy finance minister Mcebisi Jonas could take up this post.

Chairman of Parliament’s portfolio committee on finance Yunus Carrim‚ reacting to Makwakwa’s resignation‚ expressed concern about the "unacceptable way" Sars had managed the matter.

- Business Day

