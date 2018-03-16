Media24 has admitted to price fixing and the fixing of trading conditions and agreed to pay about R14-million in a settlement agreement entered with the Competition Commission.

Media24 is part of 28 media companies referred to the Competition Tribunal for prosecution.

The case relates to a November 2011 investigation which found that‚ through the Media Credit Co-Ordinators (MCC)‚ various media companies agreed to offer similar discounts and payment terms to advertising agencies that place advertisements with MCC members.

In terms of the Media24 settlement agreement‚ commission spokesman Sipho Ngwema said the company has agreed to pay an administrative penalty amounting to R13‚828‚892.26 (thirteen million eight hundred and twenty eight thousand‚ eight hundred and ninety two rand and twenty six cents).