Moyane under fire for Gupta VAT payment

16 March 2018 - 10:01 By Timeslive
Tom Moyane‚ in his response‚ denied being directly involved in the payments which reportedly cause a fallout among staff at the revenue service.
Image: Trevor Samson

SARS commissioner Tom Moyane is under the microscope yet again for allegedly allowing R70-million worth of controversial VAT refund payments to be made to the Guptas.

The Daily Maverick’s Scorpio investigative team reported on Friday that Moyane had aided possible acts of money laundering and contravened the VAT and Tax Acts. 

He allegedly put pressure on SARS officials to pay the money into the account of a third party for the benefit of Gupta company Oakbay and affiliated companies.

The payment was allegedly illegal as it did not go to the registered VAT vendor.

