Gordhan plans sweeping changes for Eskom, Sanral and other SOEs

Extensive changes are in the offing at the country's troubled state-owned companies as new Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan moves to tackle their many management and financial failings.

Eskom and several other state entities have been caught up in graft and management scandals over recent years and repeatedly called on the state to bail them out as their debt ballooned to unsustainable levels.

Cyril Ramaphosa, who succeeded Jacob Zuma as president last month, appointed Gordhan, a two-time finance minister, as his point man to sort out the mess at six of the biggest companies.

“Virtually every entity that we are supervising, or are responsible for, is going to have changes as far as the board is concerned,” Gordhan said. “If you take out some of the negativity and some of the negative people, immediately your operations at that entity change. Your revenue changes, therefore your financial situation begins to actually improve. And then your financial credibility changes as well, so your ability to borrow changes.”

New Executives

Gordhan, less than a month into his new role, has zeroed in on some of the most pressing issues facing not just the companies, but the economy as well.

Eskom, desperate to attract funding, will have new top executives by mid-April, while a sustainable solution is being sought to the financial predicament of the debt-ridden South African National Roads Agency that doesn’t burden the state, he said.