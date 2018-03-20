Lukanyo Mnyanda has been appointed as the new editor of Business Day‚ taking over from Tim Cohen.

He takes the reins from the beginning of May.

Tiso Blackstar Group MD for media‚ Andy Gill‚ made the announcement on the editorial change on Tuesday.

Cohen led Business Day as since March 2016‚ and the group said he had done and “excellent job” in taking the paper forward‚ overseeing its move to new premises‚ a major re-design‚ and leading the way in covering some of the most important events in the democratic era.

He was also tasked with ensuring transformation and succession for the next phase of leadership.

Mnyanda joins Business Day from Bloomberg‚ where he’s been since 2005. He held positions in Johannesburg‚ London and Edinburgh. He initially reported on the South African markets and economy before moving to the UK to cover G3 currencies‚ European government bonds‚ the Scottish independence referendum‚ Sterling markets‚ and the Brexit vote‚ among other things.

Prior to that‚ he held positions as economics editor at Business Day and the Sunday Times. Mnyanda holds a Bachelor of Arts Degree from Rhodes University‚ as well as an MSc in International Development from the University of Bath‚ in the UK.

“We are pleased to be able to appoint someone of Lukanyo’s stature and expertise‚ and are especially happy to be bringing SA talent back home at such an important time for media in the country. Tim will continue to work for the group for the next year‚ supporting the company’s push for leading high quality journalism with special investigative and long form reports‚ and will continue to write for Business Day and Financial Mail‚” Gill said.

- TimesLIVE